Tragic Loss: Afghan Refugee Minister Killed in Kabul Blast
A suicide bombing in Kabul killed Taliban refugee minister Khalil Haqqani and two others. The attack within the Interior Ministry marks the highest-profile Taliban casualty since their return to power. No group has claimed responsibility yet, though similar past attacks have been linked to the Islamic State group.
A tragic suicide bombing rocked the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, leading to the death of Taliban refugee minister, Khalil Haqqani, along with two others, Interior Ministry officials confirmed.
This attack, within the heart of the ministry, claimed the life of Haqqani, allegedly the most prominent Taliban figure to die from such an assault since the group's return to power three years ago. Officials, speaking anonymously, provided no additional details.
Condemning the attack, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed his shock and extended condolences, emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to opposing terrorism. The Islamic State group, a known rival of the Taliban, is suspected but has not claimed responsibility for this incident.
