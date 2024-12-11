Miracle at Sea: A Sole Survivor's Tale

An 11-year-old girl from Sierra Leone, the lone survivor of a shipwreck, was rescued after three days adrift off Italy's Lampedusa coast, a rescue charity reported on Wednesday.

Germany's CompassCollective revealed its crew heard her cries while en route to another call, finding her at 3 a.m. with a life jacket, clinging to a pair of tyre tubes. She recounted departing from Sfax, Tunisia, in a boat with 45 others that succumbed to a storm.

Transported to Lampedusa, the girl received medical aid before being placed in a migrant center under the care of Italian Red Cross personnel. UNICEF Italy's Nicola Dell'Arciprete commented on the tragedy amid ensuring Mediterranean dangers, stressing the continued risk despite reduced landing numbers.

