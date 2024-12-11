Left Menu

Miracle at Sea: A Sole Survivor's Tale

An 11-year-old girl from Sierra Leone was rescued after three days at sea, surviving a shipwreck near Italy's Lampedusa island. She embarked from Tunisia with 45 others in a storm-hit metal boat. The dangerous Mediterranean route continues claiming lives, highlighting ongoing migration challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:06 IST
Miracle at Sea: A Sole Survivor's Tale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An 11-year-old girl from Sierra Leone, the lone survivor of a shipwreck, was rescued after three days adrift off Italy's Lampedusa coast, a rescue charity reported on Wednesday.

Germany's CompassCollective revealed its crew heard her cries while en route to another call, finding her at 3 a.m. with a life jacket, clinging to a pair of tyre tubes. She recounted departing from Sfax, Tunisia, in a boat with 45 others that succumbed to a storm.

Transported to Lampedusa, the girl received medical aid before being placed in a migrant center under the care of Italian Red Cross personnel. UNICEF Italy's Nicola Dell'Arciprete commented on the tragedy amid ensuring Mediterranean dangers, stressing the continued risk despite reduced landing numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024