Russian forces have stepped up their assault on Ukrainian positions near the eastern city of Pokrovsk, according to Kyiv's military, focusing on this strategic logistics hub essential for Ukraine's coking mine operations

The advance, which closes Moscow's troops to within 3 kilometers of the southern city outskirts, coincides with some of the fiercest battles since Russia's full-scale invasion began. As Ukraine struggles to reclaim lost territory, analysts note that Russia is sustaining heavy losses.

The urgency for potential peace talks is growing, with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump advocating for an immediate ceasefire. Meanwhile, Russia reinforces its positions around Pokrovsk, a city whose fall would significantly impact Ukraine's military logistics and steel industry infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)