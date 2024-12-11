Tensions Rise as Russian Forces Close In on Strategic Pokrovsk
Russian troops have destroyed or captured key positions near Pokrovsk, intensifying pressure on the logistics hub vital to Ukraine's steel industry. As Moscow's forces advance, Ukraine braces for potential peace talks spurred by U.S. President-elect Trump's call for a ceasefire. Pokrovsk's fall would mark a major setback for Kyiv’s defenses.
Russian forces have stepped up their assault on Ukrainian positions near the eastern city of Pokrovsk, according to Kyiv's military, focusing on this strategic logistics hub essential for Ukraine's coking mine operations
The advance, which closes Moscow's troops to within 3 kilometers of the southern city outskirts, coincides with some of the fiercest battles since Russia's full-scale invasion began. As Ukraine struggles to reclaim lost territory, analysts note that Russia is sustaining heavy losses.
The urgency for potential peace talks is growing, with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump advocating for an immediate ceasefire. Meanwhile, Russia reinforces its positions around Pokrovsk, a city whose fall would significantly impact Ukraine's military logistics and steel industry infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
