Supreme Court Grants Rs 50.87 Lakh for Accident Victim's Lost Marriage Prospects

The Supreme Court awarded Rs 50.87 lakh to a woman who suffered mental disability from a road accident, acknowledging her loss of marriage prospects and future dependence. This decision significantly increased her compensation for pain, suffering, and loss of income initially given by the Delhi High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has made a landmark decision by awarding Rs 50.87 lakh in compensation to a 22-year-old woman. This verdict recognizes the profound life changes she endured after suffering a mental disability from a childhood road accident, acknowledging the impact on her marriage prospects.

Originally awarded Rs 11.51 lakh by the Delhi High Court, her compensation was enhanced nearly fivefold. The top court took into account the "loss of income," "pain and suffering," "loss of marriage prospects," and "future medical treatment" in its decision.

The court cited testimony that the woman, now permanently 75% disabled with moderate intellectual disability, would require full-time assistance for life. The insurance company has been directed to disburse the enhanced amount and adjust any previously paid sums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

