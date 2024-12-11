Balancing Devotion and Conservation: Pandupol's Dilemma
The Supreme Court has emphasized the need to balance the protection of Sariska Tiger Reserve's wildlife with the religious sentiments of devotees visiting the Pandupol Hanuman temple. Concerns over unregulated vehicle traffic affecting wildlife have led to potential solutions, including electric shuttle buses and a proposed committee's involvement.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Wednesday highlighted the importance of considering the sentiments of devotees visiting the Pandupol Hanuman temple in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, while also addressing wildlife conservation concerns.
In response to the Central Empowered Committee's (CEC) report, the court, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice K V Viswanathan, acknowledged the worries of the temple trust and devotees regarding a sudden halt to private vehicle access, which would impact thousands of visitors on key days.
Senior advocate K Parameshwar proposed electric shuttle buses as an alternative to reduce the stress on the reserve while maintaining visitor access. The court has established a committee involving local authorities and the CEC to explore solutions that balance ecological and religious interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
