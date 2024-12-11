Left Menu

Balancing Devotion and Conservation: Pandupol's Dilemma

The Supreme Court has emphasized the need to balance the protection of Sariska Tiger Reserve's wildlife with the religious sentiments of devotees visiting the Pandupol Hanuman temple. Concerns over unregulated vehicle traffic affecting wildlife have led to potential solutions, including electric shuttle buses and a proposed committee's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday highlighted the importance of considering the sentiments of devotees visiting the Pandupol Hanuman temple in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, while also addressing wildlife conservation concerns.

In response to the Central Empowered Committee's (CEC) report, the court, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice K V Viswanathan, acknowledged the worries of the temple trust and devotees regarding a sudden halt to private vehicle access, which would impact thousands of visitors on key days.

Senior advocate K Parameshwar proposed electric shuttle buses as an alternative to reduce the stress on the reserve while maintaining visitor access. The court has established a committee involving local authorities and the CEC to explore solutions that balance ecological and religious interests.

