NHRC Flags Alert on Shocking Baby Abduction in Kolkata

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an alert to the West Bengal government in response to alarming reports concerning a seven-month-old baby girl allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by miscreants in Kolkata.

The NHRC characterized the incident as a reflection of 'sheer lawlessness' and noted that anti-social elements seem to operate without fear.

In light of the media report, the NHRC has requested a detailed account from the state's chief secretary and DGP, which includes the status of the FIR and the baby's medical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)