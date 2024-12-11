NHRC Flags Alert on Shocking Baby Abduction in Kolkata
The NHRC has notified the West Bengal government regarding a disturbing incident in Kolkata, where a seven-month-old baby girl was reportedly abducted from a footpath and sexually assaulted. The notice seeks a detailed report on the incident, including the health status of the baby and any compensation granted.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an alert to the West Bengal government in response to alarming reports concerning a seven-month-old baby girl allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by miscreants in Kolkata.
The NHRC characterized the incident as a reflection of 'sheer lawlessness' and noted that anti-social elements seem to operate without fear.
In light of the media report, the NHRC has requested a detailed account from the state's chief secretary and DGP, which includes the status of the FIR and the baby's medical condition.
