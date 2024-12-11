Left Menu

NHRC Flags Alert on Shocking Baby Abduction in Kolkata

The NHRC has notified the West Bengal government regarding a disturbing incident in Kolkata, where a seven-month-old baby girl was reportedly abducted from a footpath and sexually assaulted. The notice seeks a detailed report on the incident, including the health status of the baby and any compensation granted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:27 IST
NHRC Flags Alert on Shocking Baby Abduction in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an alert to the West Bengal government in response to alarming reports concerning a seven-month-old baby girl allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by miscreants in Kolkata.

The NHRC characterized the incident as a reflection of 'sheer lawlessness' and noted that anti-social elements seem to operate without fear.

In light of the media report, the NHRC has requested a detailed account from the state's chief secretary and DGP, which includes the status of the FIR and the baby's medical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024