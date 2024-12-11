DRI Cracks Down on Gold Smuggling Syndicate at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested six individuals linked to a prominent gold smuggling syndicate operating through Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The individuals include three employees from the airport's food court, suspected of collecting gold from international flyers and smuggling it outside to hand over to others.

In a well-coordinated operation, DRI officials intercepted two consignments of smuggled gold, arresting the food court workers and three outside receivers. Authorities seized 24 oval-shaped gold dust balls, each packed in wax, totaling 12.5 kg and valued at nearly Rs 9.95 crore.

Following intensive interrogations, all six were arrested under the Customs Act. This crackdown is part of a broader operation in which nearly 36 kg of smuggled gold has been seized over the past two days, dismantling a significant portion of the illicit gold supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)