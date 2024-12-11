Hope on the Horizon: Syria's Transition After Assad
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed optimism about Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. Speaking in South Africa, Guterres highlighted the UN's commitment to a peaceful and inclusive transition of power in the country, emphasizing the importance of unity among Syrian leaders.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed optimism following the recent overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, citing it as a sign of hope for the region. "We are witnessing a reshaping of the Middle East," Guterres remarked during his visit to South Africa.
For decades, Syria was known as one of the most repressive police states under the Assad family's rule. Guterres, after discussions with South African foreign minister Ronald Lamola in Pretoria, reassured that the United Nations is devoted to ensuring a seamless transition of power in Syria.
"Supporting Syrian leaders to come together for a smooth and inclusive transition is our responsibility," Guterres told reporters. He stressed the importance of unity and participation of all Syrians in the process, asserting that the alternative is not viable.
