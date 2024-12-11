Left Menu

Tragic End: Fireworks Turn Wedding Celebration into Mourning

An eight-year-old boy named Abhinandan alias Kanha tragically died from severe burns suffered during a wedding fireworks display in Deoria. Living with his grandparents for educational purposes, he attended the event on December 9, where a mishap with an iron pipe potassium gun caused critical injuries. Despite medical efforts, he passed away on December 11. No formal complaint has been filed by the family yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy has tragically died following a fireworks accident during a wedding in Deoria, as confirmed by local police on Wednesday.

Abhinandan, also known as Kanha, lived with his grandparents in Barhaj for schooling purposes. On December 9, he attended a wedding procession involving a dangerous fireworks display at Vidyasagar Yadav's home.

A potassium gun, improvised with an iron pipe, malfunctioned and inflicted fatal burns on Kanha. Despite immediate medical attention and a transfer to Gorakhpur Medical College, he succumbed to his injuries by December 11. Authorities await a formal complaint to proceed legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

