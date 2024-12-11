Tragic End: Fireworks Turn Wedding Celebration into Mourning
An eight-year-old boy named Abhinandan alias Kanha tragically died from severe burns suffered during a wedding fireworks display in Deoria. Living with his grandparents for educational purposes, he attended the event on December 9, where a mishap with an iron pipe potassium gun caused critical injuries. Despite medical efforts, he passed away on December 11. No formal complaint has been filed by the family yet.
- Country:
- India
An eight-year-old boy has tragically died following a fireworks accident during a wedding in Deoria, as confirmed by local police on Wednesday.
Abhinandan, also known as Kanha, lived with his grandparents in Barhaj for schooling purposes. On December 9, he attended a wedding procession involving a dangerous fireworks display at Vidyasagar Yadav's home.
A potassium gun, improvised with an iron pipe, malfunctioned and inflicted fatal burns on Kanha. Despite immediate medical attention and a transfer to Gorakhpur Medical College, he succumbed to his injuries by December 11. Authorities await a formal complaint to proceed legally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Brian Dwyer Appointed to Lead Te Awamutu Waste-to-Energy Inquiry Board
Congress Demands Inquiry into Adani Allegations Amid Global Scrutiny
Govt Expands COVID-19 Inquiry: Public Invited to Contribute to Phase 2
Court Approves Police Inquiry in Controversial Porsche Crash Case
Crisis in Pakistan: Imran Khan's Call for Judicial Inquiry