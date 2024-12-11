Tragic End: Fireworks Turn Wedding Celebration into Mourning

An eight-year-old boy has tragically died following a fireworks accident during a wedding in Deoria, as confirmed by local police on Wednesday.

Abhinandan, also known as Kanha, lived with his grandparents in Barhaj for schooling purposes. On December 9, he attended a wedding procession involving a dangerous fireworks display at Vidyasagar Yadav's home.

A potassium gun, improvised with an iron pipe, malfunctioned and inflicted fatal burns on Kanha. Despite immediate medical attention and a transfer to Gorakhpur Medical College, he succumbed to his injuries by December 11. Authorities await a formal complaint to proceed legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)