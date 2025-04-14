Judicial Error Sparks Inquiry: Police Officer Suspended for Mistaken Identity

A police sub-inspector in Firozabad faced suspension after mistakenly naming a judge as the accused in a non-bailable warrant roster. The warrant, originally issued in a theft case by a Chief Judicial Magistrate, incorrectly listed Additional Civil Judge Nagma Khan due to a clerical error by Sub-Inspector Banwari Lal.

Senior Superintendent of Police Saurabh swiftly responded to the blunder, suspending Lal and initiating a thorough investigation. The departmental inquiry is headed by Circle Officer Anoop Kumar Chaurasia, aiming to uncover the root cause of the mix-up.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, SSP (City), confirmed the intended warrant was for Rajkumar, from the Thana Uttar area. Despite the mistake, officials have taken the matter with utmost seriousness and are implementing corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)