Tragedy in Balotra: Dalit Man's Death Sparks Outcry

A Dalit man, Vishna Ram Meghwal, was killed in Balotra, Rajasthan, after a dispute over removing a vehicle. His death led to protests from his community demanding the accused's arrest. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP government for failing to maintain law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit man, 22-year-old Vishna Ram Meghwal, was tragically stabbed to death in a dispute in Balotra district, Rajasthan, according to the police on Wednesday.

Following the incident, Meghwal's family and local community members staged a protest outside the mortuary, demanding swift action and the immediate arrest of the alleged attacker, Harshdan Charan. The dispute reportedly broke out over the removal of a vehicle, escalating to a violent confrontation.

Accused Charan fled the scene, compelling the formation of eight police teams to secure his arrest. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the ruling BJP government, citing a rise in crimes against marginalized communities and calling for justice for Meghwal's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

