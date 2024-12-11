Tragedy in Balotra: Dalit Man's Death Sparks Outcry

A Dalit man, 22-year-old Vishna Ram Meghwal, was tragically stabbed to death in a dispute in Balotra district, Rajasthan, according to the police on Wednesday.

Following the incident, Meghwal's family and local community members staged a protest outside the mortuary, demanding swift action and the immediate arrest of the alleged attacker, Harshdan Charan. The dispute reportedly broke out over the removal of a vehicle, escalating to a violent confrontation.

Accused Charan fled the scene, compelling the formation of eight police teams to secure his arrest. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the ruling BJP government, citing a rise in crimes against marginalized communities and calling for justice for Meghwal's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)