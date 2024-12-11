Breakthrough in Gaza Hostage Negotiations

In a significant development, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz has briefed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about potential advancements in the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Katz emphasized that a new agreement might pave the way for the return of all captives, including American nationals, signaling a hopeful turn in the ongoing negotiations.

The statement released by Katz's office suggests a possible diplomatic breakthrough, offering a glimmer of hope for the hostages and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)