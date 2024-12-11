Left Menu

Breakthrough in Gaza Hostage Negotiations

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz informed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages in Gaza, including American citizens. Katz disclosed that a potential new deal could secure the freedom of all hostages held in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz has briefed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about potential advancements in the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Katz emphasized that a new agreement might pave the way for the return of all captives, including American nationals, signaling a hopeful turn in the ongoing negotiations.

The statement released by Katz's office suggests a possible diplomatic breakthrough, offering a glimmer of hope for the hostages and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

