Jammu and Kashmir CM Hosts Landmark Civil Society Meetup to Spur Inclusive Governance

Omar Abdullah held a significant meeting with civil society members in Jammu, marking his first such forum as Chief Minister. The gathering, aimed at resolving societal issues, included diverse stakeholders. Abdullah emphasized an inclusive government approach and plans to enhance Jammu's tourism potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:46 IST
meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a landmark meeting with civil society members at his official residence in Jammu, signaling his commitment to inclusive governance. The session marked his first civil society engagement in the region since the National Conference-led government assumed power.

In a bid to address societal issues, the three-hour-long meeting included participation from various stakeholders, such as business and tourism representatives, ex-servicemen, and Kashmiri Pandits. Abdullah assured attendees of action on raised concerns and emphasized that the government serves all citizens of the Union Territory.

The chief minister highlighted strategies to boost Jammu's tourism economy and stressed the importance of continuous dialogue with civil society. Abdullah concluded by expressing gratitude for the participants' feedback, which he deemed crucial for improving governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

