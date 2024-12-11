Tragic Fall: Car Plunges into Gorge in Seraj

A tragic car accident occurred in the Seraj area, claiming one life and injuring two individuals, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

The victim, 18-year-old Rohit Kumar, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Topeshwar and Kaul Singh sustained injuries. All hail from Nandihal village in Mandi district.

Police report that the group was returning to Mandi late Tuesday night when their car lost control on snow-covered roads and fell into a gorge. The injured were promptly taken to a nearby hospital, according to Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma.

(With inputs from agencies.)