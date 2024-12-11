Amnesty International Criticizes FIFA's Decision on 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia

Amnesty International has openly criticized FIFA for its decision to grant Saudi Arabia the hosting rights for the 2034 Men's Soccer World Cup. The group's concerns stem from the nation's controversial human rights record, which Amnesty argues could endanger many lives during the organization of the event.

This decision follows the announcement of the 2030 World Cup's venues in Spain, Portugal, Morocco, and matches in South America. Amnesty International, with backing from various human rights and labor organizations, lambasted FIFA's approach, describing it as 'reckless' and warning of potential exploitation of workers without substantial reforms in Saudi Arabia.

Lina Alhathloul from ALQST for Human Rights expressed the need for immediate reforms to prevent labor and civil rights violations, highlighting ongoing exploitative labor allegations. The Business and Human Rights Resource Centre also emphasized the ethical responsibilities of FIFA and involved corporations to uphold human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)