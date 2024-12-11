Left Menu

Frozen Fortunes: The Swiss Stranglehold on Syrian Assets

Switzerland currently holds 99 million Swiss francs ($112 million) in frozen Syrian assets, a move aligned with European Union sanctions on Syria since 2011. Recently, Switzerland expanded its sanctions list by adding three more individuals. Initial frozen assets totaled 130 million Swiss francs, influenced by market fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:56 IST
Frozen Fortunes: The Swiss Stranglehold on Syrian Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Swiss government has revealed that 99 million Swiss francs, equivalent to $112 million, are frozen in Syrian assets. The majority of these funds have been blocked since May 2011, when Switzerland enforced EU sanctions against Syria, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco).

This week, in coordination with the European Union, Switzerland expanded its sanctions list by adding three Syrian-related individuals. A representative from Seco informed Reuters that the sanctions list now includes 318 individuals and 87 entities, though no comment was made regarding assets belonging to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Historically, Swiss financial bodies had restricted Syrian assets totaling 130 million Swiss francs or $147 million. This figure has varied due to factors such as changes in securities values, exchange rate fluctuations, and the removal of some sanctioned entities from the list, explained the Seco spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024