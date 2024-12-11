Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Cyber-harassment: Fisherman’s Fate Sealed by Morphed Images

A 21-year-old fisherman, S Narendra, died by suicide after loan recovery agents circulated a morphed image of his wife. Despite repaying the borrowed money, the image continued to circulate. Police have filed a case but have yet to make arrests relating to identity theft and abetment to suicide.

Visakhapatnam | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded as a young fisherman took his own life following harassment involving a morphed image of his wife. Allegedly, loan recovery agents circulated the image when the couple failed to repay a modest loan of Rs 2,000 on time, leading to this heartbreaking outcome.

S Narendra, aged 21, had recently tied the knot. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the immense pressure after the image went public despite the couple settling the debt. This incident highlights the severe consequences of cyber-bullying and harassment in today's digital world.

The police have initiated legal action under various charges, including abetment to suicide and identity theft, but the culprits remain at large. This case underscores the urgent need for stringent laws to prevent such tragedies in the future.

