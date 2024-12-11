Left Menu

Real Estate Moguls Arrested in Shocking Sex-Trafficking Scandal

Co-founders of a luxury real estate brokerage have been arrested on sex-trafficking charges. Federal prosecutors accuse Oren, Tal, and Alon Alexander of drugging and sexually assaulting victims for over a decade. The brothers face multiple legal counts, and they've denied all allegations amid ongoing civil lawsuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 23:20 IST
Real Estate Moguls Arrested in Shocking Sex-Trafficking Scandal

In a shocking development, the co-founders of a U.S. luxury real estate brokerage are facing serious allegations. Federal prosecutors have charged Oren, Tal, and Alon Alexander with sex trafficking, accusing them of raping dozens of victims over the past decade.

The accusations detailed by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office implicate the brothers in a decade-long pattern of luring victims to parties or trips under false pretenses. According to the indictment, victims were often drugged and sexually assaulted, sometimes receiving travel or concert tickets afterward.

Each brother faces charges of sex-trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, with Tal Alexander facing an additional count. Despite their denials and pending civil lawsuits, the allegations have rocked Official brokerage as the legal battle unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024