Real Estate Moguls Arrested in Shocking Sex-Trafficking Scandal
Co-founders of a luxury real estate brokerage have been arrested on sex-trafficking charges. Federal prosecutors accuse Oren, Tal, and Alon Alexander of drugging and sexually assaulting victims for over a decade. The brothers face multiple legal counts, and they've denied all allegations amid ongoing civil lawsuits.
In a shocking development, the co-founders of a U.S. luxury real estate brokerage are facing serious allegations. Federal prosecutors have charged Oren, Tal, and Alon Alexander with sex trafficking, accusing them of raping dozens of victims over the past decade.
The accusations detailed by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office implicate the brothers in a decade-long pattern of luring victims to parties or trips under false pretenses. According to the indictment, victims were often drugged and sexually assaulted, sometimes receiving travel or concert tickets afterward.
Each brother faces charges of sex-trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, with Tal Alexander facing an additional count. Despite their denials and pending civil lawsuits, the allegations have rocked Official brokerage as the legal battle unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
