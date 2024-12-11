Goa CM Fights Back: Defamation Cases Filed Over Cash-for-Jobs Allegations

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has initiated defamation proceedings against AAP leaders in both Delhi and Goa, accusing them of falsely implicating him and his wife in a cash-for-jobs scam. Sawant stated that opposition parties, particularly the Aam Aadmi Party, have included their names without valid proof, while police ensure a transparent investigation.

Sawant affirmed his commitment to addressing the allegations, mentioning his wife's similar legal actions against the accusers. Complaints from numerous job aspirants allege demands for exorbitant payments in exchange for state government positions, prompting an investigation. Sawant criticized opposition parties for dragging him into the controversy baselessly.

Furthermore, Sawant noted that opposition figures, some under scrutiny themselves, are making unfounded claims against him. Meanwhile, the AAP has called for a judicial investigation, questioning the integrity of the Enforcement Directorate, while implicating BJP officials in the alleged scam.

