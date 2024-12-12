Amid swirling rumors and political claims, the Pentagon has categorically denied allegations that Iran is launching drones over New Jersey from a supposedly nearby 'mothership.' The accusation, put forth by Congressman Jeff Van Drew, has been met with the Pentagon's clear dismissal, asserting no evidence of foreign involvement.

Following reports initiated on November 18, after drones were spotted near Morris County, the FAA implemented restrictions over key locations, including Picatinny Arsenal Military Base. Despite the buzz, the Pentagon stresses that no military installations were under threat, maintaining the drones weren't of foreign origin.

With rising concerns over drone technology's capabilities, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for greater transparency from law enforcement. As drone technology advances, ensuring security without infringing public transparency remains a delicate balancing act for authorities.

