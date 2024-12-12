Left Menu

Drone Mystery: Unmasking False Claims Over New Jersey Skies

The Pentagon firmly denied U.S. lawmaker claims of Iran launching drones over New Jersey from a 'mothership' off the U.S. coast. Reports of drone sightings have been circulating, but the Pentagon states there's no foreign threat. Authorities stress the importance of transparency in drone monitoring.

Updated: 12-12-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 02:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid swirling rumors and political claims, the Pentagon has categorically denied allegations that Iran is launching drones over New Jersey from a supposedly nearby 'mothership.' The accusation, put forth by Congressman Jeff Van Drew, has been met with the Pentagon's clear dismissal, asserting no evidence of foreign involvement.

Following reports initiated on November 18, after drones were spotted near Morris County, the FAA implemented restrictions over key locations, including Picatinny Arsenal Military Base. Despite the buzz, the Pentagon stresses that no military installations were under threat, maintaining the drones weren't of foreign origin.

With rising concerns over drone technology's capabilities, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for greater transparency from law enforcement. As drone technology advances, ensuring security without infringing public transparency remains a delicate balancing act for authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

