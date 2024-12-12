Left Menu

UN Assembly Demands Ceasefire: A Path to Peace?

The United Nations General Assembly has called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The resolution, supported by 158 member states, also urges the release of all hostages, marking an escalation from previous calls for a humanitarian truce.

The United Nations General Assembly made a decisive move on Wednesday, voting overwhelmingly to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Their resolution targets the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

In a significant development, 158 member nations have supported this call, which also urges the unconditional release of all hostages held in the region. This reflects a growing international consensus on the urgency of the situation.

Last year, the assembly laid the groundwork by requesting a humanitarian truce. Now, they have escalated their stance to a more definitive demand, signaling their commitment to restoring peace in the conflict-ridden area.

