U.N. Assembly Demands Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions

The United Nations General Assembly voted for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and condemned Israeli actions, advocating for the continuation of UNRWA aid. The resolutions face criticism for favoring Hamas, while Israel accuses the U.N. of bias. The conflict has resulted in severe humanitarian issues in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 04:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations General Assembly made headlines with its urgent call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Garnering overwhelming support with 158 votes, the resolution captures the global urgency surrounding the conflict.

Despite the non-binding nature of General Assembly resolutions, they carry substantial political significance. With the United States and Israel among the nine countries opposing the resolution, 13 nations chose to abstain. In a related vote, the Assembly backed a resolution condemning a new Israeli law banning UNRWA's operations, demanding respect for its mandate.

Criticism emerged from Deputy U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood, who argued the resolutions undermined the need to release hostages and unfairly criticized Israel. Israel accused the U.N. of bias, while Palestinian representatives highlighted the dire state of Gaza's humanitarian crisis, echoing urgent calls for ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

