Mock Drill Ensures Saibaba Temple's Security Readiness

The National Security Guard and Maharashtra Police's Force One commandos conducted a mock drill at Shirdi's Saibaba temple to test security readiness against a potential terrorist attack. The exercise included local disaster units, emergency services, and was observed by many local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:15 IST
The National Security Guard (NSG) and Maharashtra Police's Force One commandos conducted a rigorous mock drill at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi. The exercise aimed to evaluate security preparedness in the event of a terrorist attack, according to officials speaking on Thursday.

Commencing at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the drill continued into the early hours of Thursday. With Shirdi's temple in Ahilyanagar district drawing thousands of devotees daily, ensuring security was paramount, officials said. Commandos equipped with modern weapons simulated a 'terrorist' infiltration late Wednesday, while Force One and local police units took strategic positions.

The drill involved not only security forces but also teams from the anti-terrorist cell, local disaster management, fire brigade, medical, and revenue departments. As part of the exercise, the coordination and response times of all involved stakeholders were critically assessed. The event drew a large crowd of curious local residents. Previously, similar drills were held at educational institutions in the district.

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

