Bollywood Unites in Outrage Over Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Prominent film personalities, including Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan, condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others. The brutal act prompted widespread condemnation and a shutdown across Kashmir as demands for justice intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:32 IST
In a powerful show of solidarity, Bollywood celebrities have strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically resulted in 26 deaths.

Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others expressed their anguish over the heinous act, urging swift justice for the victims.

The attack has sparked outrage and a rare Kashmir-wide shutdown, marking the first such protest in 35 years, as citizens and celebrities alike call for an end to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

