Maharashtra Mourns: Efforts to Bring Back Victims of Terrorist Attack

The Maharashtra state government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is undertaking efforts to bring back the remains of six of its residents who tragically lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Fadnavis, who is also in charge of the home ministry, has assigned cabinet ministers to coordinate the logistics of returning the bodies to their respective cities, including Mumbai and Pune. The victims were among the 26 killed in the incident.

Efforts are also being made to assist and return other tourists from Maharashtra who remain stranded in various locations across Jammu and Kashmir following the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)