Intensified NIA Raids Target Terror Links Across India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 19 locations to investigate a possible plot by Jaish-e-Mohammed to radicalize youth and spread terrorism throughout India. These searches took place across three Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Details are forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:39 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its efforts against terror activities, launching coordinated raids across 19 locations on Thursday. The action is part of an investigation into a suspected plot by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed group to radicalize and incite violence among Indian youths.

Raids were conducted across three states: Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, and Kashmir, highlighting the widespread concern over potential terror networks. Key areas targeted included Anantnag, Baramulla, and Budgam in the Union Territory, reinforcing the NIA's commitment to preventing terror.

Details of the raids and further developments are keenly awaited as authorities continue their crackdown on terrorism, aiming to bolster national security and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

