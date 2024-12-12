Left Menu

Maharashtra Sarpanch Faces Corruption Charges

A woman sarpanch in Maharashtra's Thane district faces accusations of demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000. The Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a complaint on behalf of a house owner seeking property tax registration, leading to an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:15 IST
Maharashtra Sarpanch Faces Corruption Charges
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a woman sarpanch in Maharashtra's Thane district, accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials confirmed Thursday.

The charge comes after a house owner sought to register his property for tax purposes with the Vangni gram panchayat, according to a release from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Initially, the sarpanch demanded Rs 20,000, reducing it to Rs 10,000. Following a complaint, the Kulgaon police filed an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024