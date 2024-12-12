Maharashtra Sarpanch Faces Corruption Charges
A woman sarpanch in Maharashtra's Thane district faces accusations of demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000. The Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a complaint on behalf of a house owner seeking property tax registration, leading to an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A case has been registered against a woman sarpanch in Maharashtra's Thane district, accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials confirmed Thursday.
The charge comes after a house owner sought to register his property for tax purposes with the Vangni gram panchayat, according to a release from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
Initially, the sarpanch demanded Rs 20,000, reducing it to Rs 10,000. Following a complaint, the Kulgaon police filed an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sarpanch
- bribe
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- corruption
- ACB
- FIR
- property tax
- Vangni
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon-Syria Crossings Amid Ceasefire Talks
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hezbollah Agree to U.S.-Brokered Deal
Ceasefire Deal Sparks Mid-East Diplomacy Ahead of Trump Transition
China's Defence Ministers Under Scrutiny in Anti-Corruption Drive