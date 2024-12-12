Maharashtra Sarpanch Faces Corruption Charges

A case has been registered against a woman sarpanch in Maharashtra's Thane district, accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials confirmed Thursday.

The charge comes after a house owner sought to register his property for tax purposes with the Vangni gram panchayat, according to a release from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Initially, the sarpanch demanded Rs 20,000, reducing it to Rs 10,000. Following a complaint, the Kulgaon police filed an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)