Swift Response Contains Fire at Srinagar's Azad Hotel
A fire erupted at Azad Hotel, Srinagar, originating in the boiler area on Saturday morning. The fire department swiftly controlled the blaze after being alerted at 9 am. Guests were safely evacuated. Officials are awaiting further details on the incident's cause and impact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:28 IST
A fire broke out at the renowned Azad Hotel in Srinagar on Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from local authorities. According to officials, the fire department was alerted at 9 am and promptly arrived at the scene.
The blaze originated in the hotel's boiler area and affected some nearby sheds before firefighters successfully managed to bring it under control.
Divisional Fire Officer Zorawar Singh confirmed to ANI that all hotel guests and staff have been evacuated safely, with no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as authorities continue to ascertain further details.
