South Korea Faces Political Turmoil: Impeachment Galore

South Korea's political landscape teeters on the brink as the National Assembly moves to impeach top officials. In a striking development, both the national police chief and the justice minister have been suspended following a vote on their controversial enforcement of martial law.

The assembly, dominated by opposition forces, is also gearing up to submit another impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol. This comes in the wake of a failed attempt just days ago, hindered by a governing party boycott.

In response, President Yoon has publicly defended his martial law decree, labeling it a necessary act of governance, while firmly denying any accusations of rebellion. Meanwhile, police chief Cho Ji Ho was detained earlier for further investigation, as the drama continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)