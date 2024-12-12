European Unity: Talks on Ukraine Security Amid Trump Era
France and Poland discuss the potential deployment of European troops to Ukraine for security guarantees amid a possible peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. European leaders aim to show commitment to Ukraine's defense ahead of Trump's presidency, focusing on peace negotiations and increased defense financing.
In a significant development, leaders of France and Poland are set to convene on Thursday to deliberate on sending European troops to Ukraine as a security guarantee amidst the looming possibility of a peace agreement with Russia. The talks signal Europe's readiness to share defense responsibilities with the incoming Trump administration.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland will host French President Emmanuel Macron for discussion in Warsaw, focusing predominantly on Ukraine's ability to withstand pressure and negotiate effectively with Russia. The military presence, discussed in-depth by several European nations, is intended to secure Ukraine, given its current NATO exclusion.
Amidst divided opinions among European nations, there is talk of forming a coalition independent of NATO to support Ukraine. The summit in Poland and Berlin will also explore avenues for boosting financial and military backing for Ukraine in the short term while devising strategies for collective defense financing.
