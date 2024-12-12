Major Drug Bust: 13 KG Charas Seized in Mumbai

A significant drug bust occurred in Mumbai's Powai area, as police apprehended Mohhamad Sadique Hanif Sayyad, 46, with over 13 kilograms of charas valued at Rs 3.30 crore. During a routine patrol near Vihar Sarovar, law enforcement officials intercepted Sayyad’s vehicle.

An initial search unveiled six kilograms of charas and an illicit firearm. Further questioning revealed an additional 7.185 kilograms of charas hidden in the Chandshahvalli dargah compound. The entire stash, totaling 13.217 kilograms of the narcotic, alongside the vehicle, has been seized.

Sayyad, who has a criminal history with two prior drug supply and one drug consumption cases, is now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act. Authorities are intensively investigating the origin of the drugs and the extent of Sayyad's distribution network.

