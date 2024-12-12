Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 13 KG Charas Seized in Mumbai

A 46-year-old man, Mohhamad Sadique Hanif Sayyad, was arrested in Mumbai's Powai area with over 13 kilograms of charas worth Rs 3.30 crore and a firearm. Held by a patrolling team, his interrogation led to further drug recovery. Sayyad faces charges under the NDPS and Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:58 IST
Major Drug Bust: 13 KG Charas Seized in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A significant drug bust occurred in Mumbai's Powai area, as police apprehended Mohhamad Sadique Hanif Sayyad, 46, with over 13 kilograms of charas valued at Rs 3.30 crore. During a routine patrol near Vihar Sarovar, law enforcement officials intercepted Sayyad’s vehicle.

An initial search unveiled six kilograms of charas and an illicit firearm. Further questioning revealed an additional 7.185 kilograms of charas hidden in the Chandshahvalli dargah compound. The entire stash, totaling 13.217 kilograms of the narcotic, alongside the vehicle, has been seized.

Sayyad, who has a criminal history with two prior drug supply and one drug consumption cases, is now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act. Authorities are intensively investigating the origin of the drugs and the extent of Sayyad's distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024