Opposition Alleges 'Trampling of Democracy' in Rajya Sabha
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, accuses Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of abusing his power and suppressing opposition voices, questioning his impartiality. A no-confidence motion has been filed against Dhankhar by 60 opposition MPs. Kharge highlights Dhankhar's biased decisions, sparking concerns over democratic rights.
- Country:
- India
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has issued serious allegations against the House's Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of an abuse of power that undermines democratic processes. Highlighting a pattern of supposed partisanship, Kharge suggested that Dhankhar has consistently suppressed the opposition's freedom of expression.
The allegations come in the wake of a no-confidence motion submitted by members of the Opposition INDIA bloc, spearheaded by Congress, in Rajya Sabha. Sixty MPs, including representatives from the Congress and several allied parties, have signed the notice, accusing Dhankhar of being 'extremely partisan.' The motion raises concerns about his handling of parliamentary proceedings, as it accuses him of unjust practices like muzzling opposition voices and favoring the ruling party's perspectives.
Kharge has criticized the Chairman's methods, including the suspension of opposition members, biased broadcast coverage by Sansad Television, and unilateral decisions without consulting parliamentary committees. The claims question Dhankhar's impartiality and assert that Rajya Sabha's democratic values are at risk. Kharge expressed the opposition's intent to stand firm in defending India's democracy and constitutional rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's Key Visit to Arunachal Pradesh
Rising Tensions: French Government Faces Collapse Amid No-Confidence Motions
French Government on Brink of Collapse Amid No-Confidence Motions
France's Political Tensions Rise: National Rally Threatens No-Confidence Motion
Croatia's Political Tensions Rise Amid No-Confidence Motion