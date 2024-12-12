Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

The Union Cabinet approved bills for 'one nation, one election', drawing criticism from the Congress, which claims the move diverts attention from electoral integrity issues. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi emphasized concerns over the proposal's impact on India's federal structure and questioned the government's commitment to electoral reforms.

The Union Cabinet's approval of bills to implement the 'one nation, one election' policy has sparked controversy, with the Congress party accusing the government of sidestepping critical questions about electoral integrity.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet's decision is set to bring draft legislation before Parliament during the current Winter session. Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, expressed concerns, reiterating past questions raised about the electoral system and its integrity.

Gogoi argued that the proposed legislation could affect India's federal framework and highlighted inconsistencies in PM Modi's electoral strategies, accusing him of using phased elections for political advantage. The Congress insists on addressing broader electoral process concerns, including the roles and appointments of election commissioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

