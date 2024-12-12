Left Menu

Gujarat CM Celebrates Two Years with Public-Centric Initiatives

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled a book highlighting his government's pro-people work over the past two years. Celebrations included events focusing on farmers, youth, and women's empowerment. Patel also launched a labor support center and distributed government job appointments to beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:36 IST
Marking two years of effective governance, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled a book titled 'Two years: Service, Determination and Dedication' at a grand event in Gandhinagar on Thursday. This milestone commemorates his second term in office.

Patel's administration, which started in September 2021, has been lauded for its pro-people initiatives. Highlighting its dedication to community welfare, the government organized various programs aimed at youth empowerment, women's rights, and farmer support on this occasion.

In addition to inaugurating a labor center in Naroda, Patel also distributed appointment letters for 580 government jobs. The day's events concluded with an engaging session between the Chief Minister and women startup entrepreneurs, exploring ways to innovate and promote agriculture products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

