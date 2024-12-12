Left Menu

Austria Considers Repatriation: Syrian Refugee Dilemma

Austria is contemplating the deportation of Syrian refugees, contingent on improved safety conditions in Syria. Foreign Minister Schallenberg indicated uncertainties about the timeline. This move follows Chancellor Nehammer's call for reassessment amid political pressures. Austria currently leads in suspending Syrian asylum processes and considering voluntary deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:48 IST
Austria Considers Repatriation: Syrian Refugee Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Austria is weighing the potential deportation of Syrian refugees back home, but only when it's deemed safe, said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. He stressed the unpredictability of such a timeline while clarifying Austria's stance.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer has sought a reassessment of Syria's security environment following Bashar al-Assad's regime changes, amid growing conservative political pressures. The Freedom Party's recent election win has added urgency to Nehammer's agenda, prompting discussions on immigration policies.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner announced plans for a deportation plan without detailing implementation steps. Austria has already paused processing Syrian asylum applications and family reunifications, becoming one of the first European nations to enact such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024