Austria Considers Repatriation: Syrian Refugee Dilemma

Austria is weighing the potential deportation of Syrian refugees back home, but only when it's deemed safe, said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. He stressed the unpredictability of such a timeline while clarifying Austria's stance.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer has sought a reassessment of Syria's security environment following Bashar al-Assad's regime changes, amid growing conservative political pressures. The Freedom Party's recent election win has added urgency to Nehammer's agenda, prompting discussions on immigration policies.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner announced plans for a deportation plan without detailing implementation steps. Austria has already paused processing Syrian asylum applications and family reunifications, becoming one of the first European nations to enact such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)