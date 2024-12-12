Rahul Gandhi's Ongoing Fight for Justice in Hathras Case

Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha, visited the family of a Dalit woman who died after a gangrape incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. He accused the BJP government of failing the family, who he claims are being treated like criminals instead of receiving promised support.

Despite heavy police presence during his visit, Gandhi spent 35 minutes with the family, listening to their grievances. He later criticized the government's inaction in a post on social media platform X, highlighting the family's continued hardships and unfulfilled promises.

UP officials rebuked Gandhi's visit as a publicity stunt, pointing out the CBI's involvement in the case. This visit follows previous attempts by Gandhi to highlight the plight of victims and marginalized communities in UP, as he vows to continue his advocacy for justice.

