Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Ongoing Fight for Justice in Hathras Case

Rahul Gandhi visited the family of a 2020 Hathras gangrape victim, alleging the family faces harassment akin to criminals, despite promises of support from the BJP. He pledged ongoing support for justice. UP officials criticized the visit, questioning Gandhi's motives, while the case remains under legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:27 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Ongoing Fight for Justice in Hathras Case
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha, visited the family of a Dalit woman who died after a gangrape incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. He accused the BJP government of failing the family, who he claims are being treated like criminals instead of receiving promised support.

Despite heavy police presence during his visit, Gandhi spent 35 minutes with the family, listening to their grievances. He later criticized the government's inaction in a post on social media platform X, highlighting the family's continued hardships and unfulfilled promises.

UP officials rebuked Gandhi's visit as a publicity stunt, pointing out the CBI's involvement in the case. This visit follows previous attempts by Gandhi to highlight the plight of victims and marginalized communities in UP, as he vows to continue his advocacy for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024