Constitutional Chaos: Parbhani Protests Ignite Controversy

In Parbhani, Maharashtra, an uneasy calm prevailed following violent protests triggered by the vandalism of a Constitution replica.

Authorities have detained around 50 individuals involved in the disturbances, which resulted in damage to 20 vehicles. Police are investigating potential political motives behind the unrest.

Key figures, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, condemned the violence and opposition leaders called for stringent measures against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)