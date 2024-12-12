Constitutional Chaos: Parbhani Protests Ignite Controversy
Tensions flare in Parbhani, Maharashtra, as protests erupt over a vandalized replica of the Constitution. Arrests were made following violent disruptions, with 50 being detained. Chief Minister Fadnavis condemned the violence and opposition leaders voiced concerns, urging strict actions against those responsible while advocating for peace.
In Parbhani, Maharashtra, an uneasy calm prevailed following violent protests triggered by the vandalism of a Constitution replica.
Authorities have detained around 50 individuals involved in the disturbances, which resulted in damage to 20 vehicles. Police are investigating potential political motives behind the unrest.
Key figures, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, condemned the violence and opposition leaders called for stringent measures against the perpetrators.
