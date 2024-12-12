Donald Trump: Time's Person of the Year
Time magazine has named U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as its 'Person of the Year.' This annual title is bestowed upon the individual whose influence, for better or worse, has had the biggest impact on events. The announcement was made in a statement on Thursday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
Time magazine has announced its selection for "Person of the Year," naming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for the influential role he played throughout the year.
The title is awarded annually to the individual considered to have had the most significant impact on the world, regardless of the nature of that influence.
Time's decision was revealed on Thursday through a statement, highlighting the substantial effect Trump had on both the national and international stage in 2016.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Impact of Trump's Proposed Tariffs on US-Canada-Mexico-China Trade
Trump's Tariff Talk: Impacts on Global Automakers
FAA Reviews Bird Strike Impact on Boeing 737 MAX
Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes Target Lebanon-Syria Crossings Amid Ceasefire Announcement
Schools Brace for Trump-Era Immigration Policy Impact