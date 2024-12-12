Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts New Lawsuits on Religious Places

The Supreme Court of India has halted the initiation of new lawsuits and suspended orders in ongoing cases regarding the reclamation of religious sites. The decision, which primarily affects mosques and dargahs, is welcomed by Muslim personal law boards as a move to preserve communal harmony and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:46 IST
Supreme Court Halts New Lawsuits on Religious Places
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant directive, the Supreme Court of India has ordered a halt to new lawsuits and paused proceedings in ongoing cases concerning the reclamation of religious sites, particularly mosques and dargahs. This decision aims to maintain communal harmony amidst ongoing legal battles.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, has suspended 18 lawsuits filed by Hindu parties seeking surveys to ascertain the original religious character of 10 mosques. These include the renowned Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura.

Members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board have expressed relief, emphasizing the importance of the Places of Worship Act in preserving India's cultural and religious integrity. The Court's decision, marking a pivotal step towards peace, temporarily restrains courts from proceeding with fresh lawsuits or orders until further directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024