Supreme Court Halts New Lawsuits on Religious Places

In a significant directive, the Supreme Court of India has ordered a halt to new lawsuits and paused proceedings in ongoing cases concerning the reclamation of religious sites, particularly mosques and dargahs. This decision aims to maintain communal harmony amidst ongoing legal battles.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, has suspended 18 lawsuits filed by Hindu parties seeking surveys to ascertain the original religious character of 10 mosques. These include the renowned Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura.

Members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board have expressed relief, emphasizing the importance of the Places of Worship Act in preserving India's cultural and religious integrity. The Court's decision, marking a pivotal step towards peace, temporarily restrains courts from proceeding with fresh lawsuits or orders until further directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)