Clash Over Coordination: NGT Calls Out DDA, DJB

The National Green Tribunal expressed frustration over the lack of cooperation between the Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Jal Board in addressing environmental issues. The tribunal emphasized the fundamental right to a clean environment and instructed key officials to devise a coordinated action plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:49 IST
Expressing frustration over unresolved environmental issues, the National Green Tribunal criticized the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for failing to collaborate effectively. The tribunal underscored the fundamental right to a clean environment and held state entities accountable for its violation.

The matter involves public health risks due to an open, stagnant drain in Vasant Kunj. The tribunal noted earlier failed attempts to coordinate a resolution and highlighted the DDA's and DJB's preoccupation with financial issues over environmental concerns.

The DDA claims to have offered land to the DJB, which remains unaccepted due to interest payment disputes. The NGT has directed high-ranking officials from the concerned departments to deliberate and finalize a coordinated action plan, ensuring specified budget allocations and timelines. Further proceedings are scheduled for December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

