Putin Supports Orban's Peace Proposal Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's initiative to establish a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine and arrange a significant prisoner exchange, the Kremlin announced on Thursday.

Despite Orban's proposal, Ukraine has scoffed at the idea, particularly as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticizes Western disunity. Orban's plan follows a call with Putin, and Russia claims to have communicated details of a prisoner swap to Hungary.

Putin's conditions for peace include Ukraine dropping its NATO ambitions, a demand Kyiv resists due to security concerns. The situation underscores deep divisions between Moscow, Kyiv, and Western allies.

