Putin Supports Orban's Peace Proposal Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin endorses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's appeal for a Christmas ceasefire and prisoner exchange in Ukraine. Despite Orban's efforts, Kyiv dismisses the proposal, while Putin's terms for peace include Ukraine forsaking NATO aspirations. The West remains divided on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:57 IST
Putin Supports Orban's Peace Proposal Amid Ukraine Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's initiative to establish a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine and arrange a significant prisoner exchange, the Kremlin announced on Thursday.

Despite Orban's proposal, Ukraine has scoffed at the idea, particularly as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticizes Western disunity. Orban's plan follows a call with Putin, and Russia claims to have communicated details of a prisoner swap to Hungary.

Putin's conditions for peace include Ukraine dropping its NATO ambitions, a demand Kyiv resists due to security concerns. The situation underscores deep divisions between Moscow, Kyiv, and Western allies.

Latest News

