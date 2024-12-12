Justice Sought for Maharashtra Village Head's Murder

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the village head of Massajog in Maharashtra, has sparked serious allegations of police collusion and calls for strict justice. NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde has urged for the death penalty for the accused, while criticizing the police's handling of the case.

Deshmukh was allegedly abducted on Monday, and his body was discovered in the Daithana area of Kej tehsil. A complaint filed by Deshmukh's cousin claims prior enmity as the motive. Three suspects have been arrested to date, with three others still at large, named in the FIR.

Political leaders, including Shiv Sena's Ambadas Danve, assert police negligence for the violence. Danve criticized the delayed response and unaddressed intimidation among police ranks, which he believes facilitated the crime. Both he and Munde demand an external police agency to take over the investigation to ensure impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)