Justice Sought for Maharashtra Village Head's Murder
Amid allegations of police complicity, the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Maharashtra, has prompted calls for severe punishment for the culprits. With six people named in the FIR, political leaders demand swift justice and appeal for the case to proceed in a fast-track court.
- Country:
- India
The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the village head of Massajog in Maharashtra, has sparked serious allegations of police collusion and calls for strict justice. NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde has urged for the death penalty for the accused, while criticizing the police's handling of the case.
Deshmukh was allegedly abducted on Monday, and his body was discovered in the Daithana area of Kej tehsil. A complaint filed by Deshmukh's cousin claims prior enmity as the motive. Three suspects have been arrested to date, with three others still at large, named in the FIR.
Political leaders, including Shiv Sena's Ambadas Danve, assert police negligence for the violence. Danve criticized the delayed response and unaddressed intimidation among police ranks, which he believes facilitated the crime. Both he and Munde demand an external police agency to take over the investigation to ensure impartiality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena will fully support BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM, there is no speed breaker from our side: Eknath Shinde.
Shiv Sena Thanks Amit Shah After Maharashtra Election Triumph
Maharashtra Leadership: Shiv Sena Supports BJP's CM Decision
Maharashtra's Leadership Uncertainty: Shiv Sena Awaits Modi's Decision
Shiv Sena Awaits Modi and Shah's Decision Amidst Maharashtra Power Play