NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Terror Networks Across India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches across 19 locations in India on Thursday, targeting a terror plot connected to Jaish-e-Mohammad, a group based in Pakistan.

These operations took place in various states including Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by the agency.

Numerous digital devices and important documents were seized, with the searches focused on suspects linked to Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi, a Jaish-e-Mohammad operative already in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)