NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Terror Networks Across India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed raids at 19 locations throughout India as part of its investigation into a terrorist conspiracy involving Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad. The raids led to the confiscation of several electronic devices and documents linked to Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi, a key operative involved in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches across 19 locations in India on Thursday, targeting a terror plot connected to Jaish-e-Mohammad, a group based in Pakistan.

These operations took place in various states including Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by the agency.

Numerous digital devices and important documents were seized, with the searches focused on suspects linked to Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi, a Jaish-e-Mohammad operative already in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

