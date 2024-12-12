Disaster Management Bill: Strengthening India's Resilience

The Lok Sabha passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Thursday, a move aimed at boosting the efficiency of national and state disaster management authorities.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai stressed that the Centre offered full support during the Wayanad floods, denying any partiality among states. This bill intends to address challenges in the 2005 Act, focusing on improved disaster preparedness and responses.

Despite objections from opposition members regarding the creation of bureaucratic structures, the government maintained that the amendments will reinforce the disaster management framework by defining clearer roles for involved organizations. Amit Shah asserted this legislation supports PM Modi's vision for a disaster-resilient nation.

