Left Menu

Disaster Management Bill: Strengthening India's Resilience

The Lok Sabha passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, enhancing national and state disaster management authorities' effectiveness. Union Minister Nityanand Rai emphasized the Centre's non-discriminatory support, while Minister Amit Shah highlighted the bill's role in reducing casualties during disasters. Opposition claims of government negligence were countered robustly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:52 IST
Disaster Management Bill: Strengthening India's Resilience
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Thursday, a move aimed at boosting the efficiency of national and state disaster management authorities.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai stressed that the Centre offered full support during the Wayanad floods, denying any partiality among states. This bill intends to address challenges in the 2005 Act, focusing on improved disaster preparedness and responses.

Despite objections from opposition members regarding the creation of bureaucratic structures, the government maintained that the amendments will reinforce the disaster management framework by defining clearer roles for involved organizations. Amit Shah asserted this legislation supports PM Modi's vision for a disaster-resilient nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024