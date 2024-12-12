Security Reinforcement in Udhampur and Reasi: Intensified Anti-Terror Measures

In a decisive move to curb terrorism, police officers stationed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Reasi districts have been directed to intensify their security measures. This directive, aimed at strengthening the security grid, was pronounced during an operations-cum-crime review meeting attended by top officials, including Deputy Inspector General Rayees Mohammad Bhat.

The meeting prioritized initiatives such as enhancing intelligence networks, activating Village Defence Groups, and seizing the properties of individuals associated with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases. It also underscored the need for improved investigation quality, particularly in longstanding crime cases.

To ensure effective implementation, officers were encouraged to increase night checks, patrols, and actively engage in area-specific cordon and search operations. Further, the meeting sought measures to secure the forthcoming railway link connecting Jammu with Kashmir valley, emphasizing the urgency of addressing pending crime complaints swiftly and efficiently to maintain public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)