Sambhal Unrest: A State Accountability Failure

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a Lok Sabha Member, declared that the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh should not be seen as a Hindu-Muslim issue but as a reflection of state failure. He expressed this view after his visit to the area and meetings with affected families.

During his visit to the contentious Jama Masjid site, Mehdi, representing Srinagar in the National Conference, interacted with locals and noted that many businesses and homes were locked, bespeaking fear among residents. Mehdi emphasized that the violence stems from ideological clashes rather than religious discord.

Highlighting the historical harmony among Sambhal residents, Mehdi implored the authorities to prevent provocations and ensure justice for those affected. He reiterated the necessity of state accountability to restore communal peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)