Left Menu

Sambhal Unrest: A State Accountability Failure

Lok Sabha Member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi identifies the violence in Sambhal, not as a Hindu-Muslim conflict, but as a failure of the state. Visiting the affected area, he stressed the importance of justice and urged administrative intervention to maintain peace and harmony among communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:18 IST
Sambhal Unrest: A State Accountability Failure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a Lok Sabha Member, declared that the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh should not be seen as a Hindu-Muslim issue but as a reflection of state failure. He expressed this view after his visit to the area and meetings with affected families.

During his visit to the contentious Jama Masjid site, Mehdi, representing Srinagar in the National Conference, interacted with locals and noted that many businesses and homes were locked, bespeaking fear among residents. Mehdi emphasized that the violence stems from ideological clashes rather than religious discord.

Highlighting the historical harmony among Sambhal residents, Mehdi implored the authorities to prevent provocations and ensure justice for those affected. He reiterated the necessity of state accountability to restore communal peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024