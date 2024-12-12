Sambhal Unrest: A State Accountability Failure
Lok Sabha Member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi identifies the violence in Sambhal, not as a Hindu-Muslim conflict, but as a failure of the state. Visiting the affected area, he stressed the importance of justice and urged administrative intervention to maintain peace and harmony among communities.
- Country:
- India
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a Lok Sabha Member, declared that the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh should not be seen as a Hindu-Muslim issue but as a reflection of state failure. He expressed this view after his visit to the area and meetings with affected families.
During his visit to the contentious Jama Masjid site, Mehdi, representing Srinagar in the National Conference, interacted with locals and noted that many businesses and homes were locked, bespeaking fear among residents. Mehdi emphasized that the violence stems from ideological clashes rather than religious discord.
Highlighting the historical harmony among Sambhal residents, Mehdi implored the authorities to prevent provocations and ensure justice for those affected. He reiterated the necessity of state accountability to restore communal peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protests by Opposition members over various issues.
Students Unite Against NEP 2020 at National Conference
Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Entry into Lok Sabha alongside Chavan
Priyanka Gandhi Ascends to Lok Sabha: A Symbol of Trust and Commitment
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan take oath as Lok Sabha MPs.