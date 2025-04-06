Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Himachal Leaders Over Lok Sabha Defeat

Kangana Ranaut, transitioning from acting to politics, criticizes Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh for his inability to accept his Lok Sabha election loss. She highlights the need for political decency and raises development concerns for Mandi, including inadequate transport and communication infrastructure and the aftermath of natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:46 IST
Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Sunday sharply criticized Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, suggesting he hasn't reconciled with his defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Indirectly targeting Vikramaditya and his mother, state Congress president Pratibha Singh, Ranaut, the BJP MP from Mandi, emphasized political rivalry should have boundaries. She condemned the use of derogatory language and false accusations in politics.

Addressing the media in Mandi, Ranaut remarked that Vikramaditya Singh, dubbed 'Raja Babu,' struggles with his electoral loss. Highlighting local developmental issues, she pointed out the region's potential hindered by inadequate infrastructure, urging the government for better transport and communication facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

