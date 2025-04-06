Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Himachal Leaders Over Lok Sabha Defeat
Kangana Ranaut, transitioning from acting to politics, criticizes Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh for his inability to accept his Lok Sabha election loss. She highlights the need for political decency and raises development concerns for Mandi, including inadequate transport and communication infrastructure and the aftermath of natural disasters.
- Country:
- India
Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Sunday sharply criticized Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, suggesting he hasn't reconciled with his defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
Indirectly targeting Vikramaditya and his mother, state Congress president Pratibha Singh, Ranaut, the BJP MP from Mandi, emphasized political rivalry should have boundaries. She condemned the use of derogatory language and false accusations in politics.
Addressing the media in Mandi, Ranaut remarked that Vikramaditya Singh, dubbed 'Raja Babu,' struggles with his electoral loss. Highlighting local developmental issues, she pointed out the region's potential hindered by inadequate infrastructure, urging the government for better transport and communication facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Sneh Milan' Celebrations to Strengthen Ties with Bihar Voters
Tamil Nadu BJP Protests DMK's Alleged Concessions Over State Rights
BJP's Kesavan Accuses DMK of Playing Political Games over Delimitation Issue
Mandi Dhaba Shooting Sparks Outrage Amidst HPPCL Controversy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan addressing delimitation meet in Chennai says BJP govt is going ahead without any consultation on the matter.