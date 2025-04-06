Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Himachal Leaders Over Lok Sabha Defeat

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Sunday sharply criticized Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, suggesting he hasn't reconciled with his defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Indirectly targeting Vikramaditya and his mother, state Congress president Pratibha Singh, Ranaut, the BJP MP from Mandi, emphasized political rivalry should have boundaries. She condemned the use of derogatory language and false accusations in politics.

Addressing the media in Mandi, Ranaut remarked that Vikramaditya Singh, dubbed 'Raja Babu,' struggles with his electoral loss. Highlighting local developmental issues, she pointed out the region's potential hindered by inadequate infrastructure, urging the government for better transport and communication facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)