Sajad Lone Criticizes National Conference's Approach to Waqf Amendment Act in J&K Assembly
Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone accused the National Conference of theatrics regarding the Waqf Amendment Act in the J&K Assembly and criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for meeting Union Minister Kiren Rijju. Lone questioned the NC's reluctance to file a no-confidence motion and condemned their handling of statehood resolutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a sharp criticism, Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone accused the National Conference of indulging in theatrics over the Waqf Amendment Act in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
Lone condemned the party's failure to pass a resolution against the law and questioned Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's meeting with Union Minister Kiren Rijju, who introduced the bill in Parliament.
Highlighting the refusal of J&K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to admit an adjournment motion, Lone argued that the National Conference's actions hindered statehood resolutions and left important questions unanswered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's New Government Prepares People's Budget amidst Crucial Assembly Session
Delhi Legislative Assembly Kicks Off Crucial Budget Session
Controversy Erupts over Suspension of BJP MLAs in Karnataka Assembly
Delhi Assembly Budget Session Kicks Off Amidst Political Turmoil
Goa Assembly Budget Session Set to Tackle Key Legislation