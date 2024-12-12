Delhi BJP Sways Industrial Licensing Norms

The Delhi BJP has announced that the municipal commissioner has agreed to its proposal to remove the need for factory licenses in the industrial zones of Delhi. This claim was made on Thursday, although no immediate response was available from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Commissioner, Ashwini Kumar.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, alongside Laghu Udyog Bharti representatives, met with the commissioner. They requested an exemption from factory licenses for industries in areas such as Narela, Badli, and Bawana. According to a BJP statement, the commissioner agreed to this request.

During the discussions, Sachdeva pointed out that Section 416 of the Municipal Corporation Act is outdated, as it was introduced before the establishment of regulated industrial zones in Delhi. With today's government-regulated and approved industrial areas, he argued that businesses should not need MCD factory licenses or NOCs for plot sales. The BJP claimed that Sachdeva received assurance from the commissioner for immediate directive issuance.

(With inputs from agencies.)