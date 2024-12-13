Niger Suspends BBC Over Alleged False Reporting Amid Security Tensions
Niger's ruling junta suspended the BBC for three months, alleging inaccurate coverage of an extremist attack. Authorities claim reports were destabilizing. This follows a history of media restrictions in the region, where juntas curb journalism amid worsening security and pressure from jihadi groups.
- Country:
- Senegal
Niger's ruling junta has suspended the BBC from broadcasting for three months, accusing the outlet of disseminating false information that could destabilize the region.
The accusation comes after the BBC reported an extremist attack in which dozens were allegedly killed, a claim the government denies. Authorities argue that such reporting undermines troop morale and social calm.
This suspension is the latest in a series of media restrictions imposed by Niger and its neighboring countries amid ongoing security challenges and tension in the Sahel, with juntas increasingly expelling Western media and turning to alternative security alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niger
- BBC
- suspension
- media
- security
- junta
- censorship
- extremist
- Sahel
- Russia
ALSO READ
Intensified Security Measures Amid West Manipur Crisis
Security Alert Issued: Avoid Peshawar's Serena Hotel
Strengthening Ties: Pakistan and China's Strategic Talks Amid Rising Security Concerns
Tragic Loss: NFR Security Officer Found in Lohit River
Paisabazaar Unveils Cutting-Edge Fraud Detection System to Bolster Lending Security