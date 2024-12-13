Niger Suspends BBC Over Alleged False Reporting Amid Security Tensions

Niger's ruling junta has suspended the BBC from broadcasting for three months, accusing the outlet of disseminating false information that could destabilize the region.

The accusation comes after the BBC reported an extremist attack in which dozens were allegedly killed, a claim the government denies. Authorities argue that such reporting undermines troop morale and social calm.

This suspension is the latest in a series of media restrictions imposed by Niger and its neighboring countries amid ongoing security challenges and tension in the Sahel, with juntas increasingly expelling Western media and turning to alternative security alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)